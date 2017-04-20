Six Flags’ Drop of Doom Spooking Even The Bravest Rider

April 20, 2017 10:10 PM
Filed Under: Six Flags Great Adventure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–We’re going to bet you’ve never experienced a ride like this before.

The “Drop of Doom” at Six Flags Great Adventure is spooking even the bravest rider.

It combines terrifying, real-life heights, with virtual reality.

The ride drops its passengers 41 stories at speeds up to 90 miles per hour all while they experience a 360 degree mutant spider battle in their Samsung VR Goggles.

The park claims the ride is the world’s tallest and fastest virtual reality drop.

It officially opens on May 5th.

