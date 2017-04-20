Police Searching For Missing 8-Year-Old Boy

April 20, 2017 9:38 PM
Filed Under: Mercer County, Missing

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Hamilton, New Jersey are searching for a missing boy.

Ivan Sherwood, 8, was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Kuser Park.

Sherwood is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 4-feet tall and about 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve black polo shirt, with faded black jeans and dark colored sneakers with velcro laces and yellow socks.

He reportedly suffers from ADHD, police say.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at 609-581-4000.

