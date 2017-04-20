Iceland Top European Destination For Americans Right Now

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the hottest European destinations right now is Iceland.

Only a five-and-a-half hour flight from Philadelphia, Iceland is affordable compared to other European countries and cities.

A great weekend trip could consist of a flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Iceland on Icelandair as the airline is launching nonstop service from Philadelphia to and from the country’s capital of Reykjavik!

Beginning May 30, Icelandair will offer nonstop service from Philadelphia. Its fleet of planes from Philly to Reykjavik are brand new and very comfortable.

The airline offers connections to more than 25 destinations in Europe with more legroom, three cabins of service, gate-to-gate Wi-Fi and person in-flight entertainment for all passengers.

Passengers can even take an Icelandair Stopover for up to seven days at no additional airfare.

For those who are going to Iceland, consider staying at the historic Hotel Miðgarður, which actually means Middle Earth.

The country is known for its beauty, both in the town of Reykjavik, but also for its natural splendor of geysers, waterfalls, hot springs and more.

Here are some tours to book. We recommend booking through Reykjavik Excursions.

— Reykjavik City Tour

— Golden Circle Fontana Wellness Tour

You can do the tours and fly back and forth in three to four nights in Iceland and for under $3,000.

Icelandic bands are also hot right now. Here is a list of a few bands from Iceland that you may not have known were from there:

— Of Monsters and Men

— Kaleo

— Sigur Ros

— FM Belfast