Facebook Wants To Make Passwords Obsolete

April 20, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Facebook, Social Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook says it is working to protect users’ sensitive information by making passwords useless.

The social media giant is testing an account recovery program that uses your Facebook profile to verify your identity.

Student Graduates High School And College At Same Time 

For instance, users may have to recognize photos of their Facebook friends to log into other accounts.

This feature does not replace passwords yet, but Facebook says it is a step closer to getting rid of them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Videos
NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia