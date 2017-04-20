City Council To Address Parking Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you have issues with the parking situation in Philadelphia, rejoice.
City Council has heard the complaints and plans to hold hearings with the aim of making parking less of an ordeal.
Council president Darrell Clarke traces some of the parking problems to changes in the zoning code, which reduced the number of off-street parking spaces required for new residential development.
“As much as people like to think that new people moving into these communities, and we welcome that, don’t have cars, that’s just not the case,” he said.
Clarke says transit in Philadelphia is not comprehensive enough to allow everyone to go car-less, and the city has to figure out a way to accommodate car ownership.
“We need to fix the parking situation. Some of these neighborhoods are getting to the point where they’re not manageable,” said Clarke.
No word yet on a hearing schedule.