Police Seek Help Identifying Elderly Man Found At Philly Airport

April 19, 2017 5:05 PM By Molly Daly
Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an elderly man found at the airport a month ago. The man, believed to be between 80 and 85 years old, is unable to tell authorities who he is — or where he’s from.

Captain Seiku Kinebrew says the man turned up at Philadelphia International Airport on March 14, apparently suffering from dementia.

“He was transported to a hospital, where he has since been admitted,” Kinebrew said. “He looked to be in a bit of a bad condition. He has some physical ailments, and he speaks Spanish. He had no identification on him.”

The brown-eyed, gray-haired man is balding and slightly built, weighing only around 100 pounds. Kinebrew says authorities have checked flight manifests and missing persons reports from surrounding jurisdictions, with no luck. So now they’re appealing to the public.

“Here we are a month later, and we still can’t identify who he is,” Kinebrew said, “because ultimately we’d like to reunite him with his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

 

