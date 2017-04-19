BREAKING: Eric Frein Found Guilty On All Charges In State Trooper Ambush    

Penn State police probing videos, pictures of dorm showers

April 19, 2017 8:09 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Penn State police say they’re investigating two incidents in which people took pictures or videos of students in dormitory showers.

Police say the invasion of privacy incidents occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday and 12:45 a.m. Monday in Thompson Hall.

Police didn’t identify the victims or their sex, nor said if they have any suspects.

Police are asking students for tips about who might have been responsible.

