Local Watch Company Making Time Pieces Using Natural Materials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia company is making some beautiful and unusual watches.

“You know we can take a certain amount of credit for the deign but at the end of the day nature is giving us a really beautiful material to work with,” said Analogue designer Lorenzo Buffa.

Analog watch company in Passyunk is making nature stand still with timepieces using natural materials.

“I grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania and I had the Appalachian Trail right outside my window so as a kid it was a great source of inspiration,” said Baffa. “Our goal at Analog is to bring a little bit of nature into everyday.”

Buffa crafts marble and even wood to be the face of time. The seed for such a design was planted in his mind in college.

“I was a senior in design school, and I saw an opportunity in the niche wooden accessory market,” said Baffa. “I saw that everybody was doing wooden links in terms of wooden watches. My interest in material science pushed me to develop this soft flexible band which in turn became a collection of wood watches.”

Eventually growing into three collections and gaining exposure of luxury brands and distinguished museums, like the Modern Museum of Art and more.

“From the Getty to the National Gallery of Art to the Barnes Museum, here in Philadelphia, I think that the museum stores really understood our goal to craft functional sculptures for the wrist,” said Baffa.

But the idea behind his designs was not just art, it was action.

“We use natural materials in our products, and it only makes sense for use to contribute back to the environment,” said Baffa. “We partnered with Trees For The Future, so for every wood watch we sell, a tree is planted. Inside each package, there will be a little card that indicates what social contribution your purchase just made.”