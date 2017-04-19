Prosecutor: Ambush Suspect A ‘Terrorist’ Who Targeted Police

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — Jurors have heard closing arguments in the trial of a survivalist charged with ambushing two troopers at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks.
Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin called Eric Frein a “terrorist” who targeted police in an attempt to spark a revolution.
Tonkin is seeking the death penalty.
Frein’s attorney, Michael Weinstein, conceded to the jury Wednesday that prosecutors have offered a “mountain of evidence” pointing to his client’s guilt.
Cpl. Bryon Dickson II was killed and Trooper Alex Douglass was critically wounded in the 2014 attack.
Frein eluded capture for 48 days before U.S. marshals arrested him at an abandoned airplane hangar.
