Up Next: The Truth Of VÉRITÉ And Her Upcoming Album

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– As the weather warms up, so does anticipation for the debut album from VÉRITÉ.

After three years, three EPs, and millions of streams – the New York singer and songwriter is readying her first full album for release this June.

“I’m amazed that it’s done, and there were times I didn’t think it would get done, but I’m proud of it and I’m really excited for people to hear it” explains the dark pop songstress during a tour stop at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

VÉRITÉ, which translates to truth, is the moniker under which Kelsey Byrne makes music. Her upcoming album is the latest evolution for an artist that has specialized in music that’s emoting and powerful, brooding and booming.

“You can see the growth, at least from my perspective” says VÉRITÉ. “I can see where I was more limited in the first EP, and I wasn’t sure what I could or couldn’t do. Now with the album, I just have a really clear sense of – I can really do whatever I want.”

It’s really a romantic story about the success of VÉRITÉ. In the span of a few years the singer has gone from waiting Times Square tables at Applebees to playing stages across the country and awaiting a major label album. However, the decision to go all in on the dream was not an easy one.

“I was dragged out of Applebees” recounts the singer at Union Transfer. “I had waitressed for ten years and had always made music on the side, but I wasn’t ever sure how to translate that into an actual career.”

VÉRITÉ used the job as a safety net for a time while making music, a scenario that made for “not a lot of sleeping, a lot of waiting tables” as she remembers.

After a lot of outside opinions, Byrne finally quit and dove completely into making music as VÉRITÉ. Within a month things started to take off, and she’s been doing music full-time ever since.

“I think the universe has a funny way of pushing you” describes VÉRITÉ. “Everything was waiting for me to quit for things to actually move forward in the way that they did.”

VÉRITÉ’s currently continues forward with a nationwide tour with Betty Who and a few festival appearances this summer. Her debut album will be available this June.

To hear more from VÉRITÉ, check out the full interview below.