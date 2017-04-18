LIVE: Hostages In Del. Prison Standoff Hold News Conference To Announce Lawsuit

TSA Offering Travelers Chance To Sign Up For Security Pre-Check Program At PHL

April 18, 2017 10:02 AM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Dan Wing, TSA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Transportation Security Administration will be opening up a temporary enrollment office at Philadelphia International Airport, offering people a chance to sign up for expedited security screenings for a fee.

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments can be made online for the TSA Pre-Check program.

After an $85 payment, an interview and background check travelers who are deemed “low-risk” will be given a “known traveler number” that will allow them to go through security lines quicker, and go through without being required to take off shoes or light jackets, or remove laptops and liquids from their carry on bags.

The temporary location is at the airport’s Terminal B in the baggage claim area, and is open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. now through Friday.

This is in addition to two permanent enrollment centers in the city. One is on North Delaware Ave, the other is on Chestnut Street.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia