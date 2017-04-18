The Dom Giordano Show: Steve Cohen & Dr. Sebastian Gorka | April 18

9:00-What bothers Americans the most about taxes.
9:35-New England Patriots’ players post video explaining why they won’t attend the White House tomorrow.
9:50-President Trump criticized for “forgetting” to put his hand over his heart during the National Anthem.
10:00-Alex Jones’ lawyer claiming Jones is a “performance artist.”
10:35-New York Times’ opinion “100 Days of Horror.”
11:00-President Trump in Wisconsin to promote the American worker.
11:35-Dr. Sebastian Gorka, advisor to President Trump, joined discussing North Korea’s threat to do weekly missile testing.