BREAKING: Manhunt For Suspected 'Facebook Killer' Over 

The Dom Giordano Show: Steve Cohen & Dr. Sebastian Gorka | April 18

April 18, 2017 12:02 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-What bothers Americans the most about taxes.

9:35-New England Patriots’ players post video explaining why they won’t attend the White House tomorrow.

9:50-President Trump criticized for “forgetting” to put his hand over his heart during the National Anthem.

10:00-Alex Jones’ lawyer claiming Jones is a “performance artist.”

10:35-New York Times’ opinion “100 Days of Horror.” 

11:00-President Trump in Wisconsin to promote the American worker. 

11:35-Dr. Sebastian Gorka, advisor to President Trump, joined discussing North Korea’s threat to do weekly missile testing.

11:50-Two Philly suburbs make the best places to live list.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia