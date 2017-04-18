Man Sentenced For Fatal Shooting In Montgomeryville Church

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Lansdale man convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter for a deadly shooting inside a Montgomeryville church last spring will spend at least a decade behind bars.
Montgomery County judge Gary Silow sentenced Mark Storms to 10-20 years in prison, saying the 44-year-old appeared to be carrying out a fantasy that he was a hero.
Man Convicted In Deadly Montgomery County Church Shooting To Be Sentenced
The victim, 27-year-old Robert Braxton was acting agitated, telling people to leave him alone during Sunday services at the Keystone Fellowship Church, last April. Storms approached with his hand on his loaded gun with the safety off. He told Braxton to step outside, Braxton punched him in the head, Storms fired the fatal shots.
Prosecutor Laura Bradbury says, “He acted and believed that he had some kind of authority and needed to put himself in a situation that did not involve him, and had no violence up to the point that he walked up.”
Storms’ attorney, Vince Difabbio, says his client is very distraught, but says he still believes he did the right thing by intervening.