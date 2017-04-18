BREAKING: Manhunt For Suspected 'Facebook Killer' Over 

Police: Alleged ‘Facebook Killer’ Fatally Shoots Self In Erie County

April 18, 2017 12:12 PM
ERIE, Pa. (CBS) –– Pennsylvania State Police say the manhunt for the alleged ‘Facebook killer’ Steve Stephens is over.

Authorities say Stephens shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit.

Stephens is suspected of shooting an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio, videotaping the killing and then posting that video on Facebook.

Phila. Police: No Indication Accused FB Killer In Our Area

Yesterday, there were reports that Stephens was spotted in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park area, but police said the reports were unsubstantiated.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tweeted his thanks to the Pennsylvania State Police for their vigilance.

Search Widens For Facebook Murder Suspect 

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Foster says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Would have been hard to hide with a mug like that. Glad he is gone, he did taxpayers a service by offing himself.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Timothy Foote (@FooteTimothy) says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    *LIKE*

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Le déplorable (@V_eri_tas) says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    This POS should have shot himself from the get go. I hope he’s enjoying a nice spot in hell right now.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. thenightscribe says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    GOOD. Buh-bye.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Tom Ronson says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Well, if the only way to rid ourselves of black thugs is one at a time, I guess that will do.
    I’d like to remove them from society as large groups, but we need to do whatever works.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. 99problems (@99probl50859517) says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Unlike those cowards in AR that have been on Death Row for 20 years…this guy is a hero for delivering a self-inflicted Taxpayer Relief Shot.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Mike Arvand says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    good riddance to bad rubbish

    Reply | Report comment
    1. blogrninja says:
      April 18, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      More proof of the #clevenand #hoax #stevestephens http://ftm.life/news/practical-gunshot-special-effect-and-blood-delivery-system-for-steve-stephens/

      Reply | Report comment
  8. riosam77 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Glad to hear he made the right choice…… he’s right where he should be..

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Boo Boo (@gotswah) says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    When you are on a live video killing someone you are not an ALLEGED.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. William Carson (@TitaniumTestis) says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    “Stephens is suspected of allegedly shooting an elderly man in Cleveland”
    Oh please…he DID shoot that old man.

    Savage

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Mary Mac says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Where’s BLM?

    Reply | Report comment
  12. blanston66 (@ThomasDixon1000) says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    How many more of these Obamanites are out there?

    Reply | Report comment
  13. joechute says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Good We the People don’t have to feed that piece of schit for life

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Jeffrey Jones says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Rot in hell.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Jack White says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Good.
    Less wasted oxygen and taxdollars…

    Reply | Report comment

