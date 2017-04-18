Police: Alleged ‘Facebook Killer’ Fatally Shoots Self In Erie County

ERIE, Pa. (CBS) –– Pennsylvania State Police say the manhunt for the alleged ‘Facebook killer’ Steve Stephens is over.
Authorities say Stephens shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit.
Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017
Stephens is suspected of shooting an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio, videotaping the killing and then posting that video on Facebook.
Yesterday, there were reports that Stephens was spotted in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park area, but police said the reports were unsubstantiated.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tweeted his thanks to the Pennsylvania State Police for their vigilance.
Thank you to the brave @PAStatePolice troopers for their vigilance in pursuing the Facebook killer. Thankful no one in PA was hurt. https://t.co/GN5i6jkcuI
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 18, 2017
