Two Injured In Cobbs Creek Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for the driver of a van who ran off after being hit by a motorcycle in West Philadelphia.
The crash left the man on the bike critically hurt.
The crash happened at the intersection of 58th and Walnut. At around 3:30 this morning, police say a motorcycle, with two people riding, hit a tan Ford Windstar.
Police say, the person behind the wheel of the van got out and ran off.
The two people on the motorcycle were then rushed to the hospital. The man operating the bike is listed in critical condition.
His passenger, a woman, suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police.
