Bon Jovi Gets Up Close Look At Historical Gravestone He Helped Save

April 18, 2017 11:19 PM
Filed Under: ben franklin, Bon Jovi

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi got an up close look at a piece of American History he helped save.

The Historic Christ church and Burial Ground in Old City posted this picture on Facebook of Bon Jovi and his wife checking out repairs on Ben Franklin’s gravestone.

GoFundMe To Restore Ben Franklin’s Gravestone Reaches Goal In 1 Day Thanks To Celeb Donation

The Bon Jovis donated half of the $10,000 needed to fix the founding father’s resting place.

Workers at the church say they successfully lifted the marker off the grave and they are now working to restore it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia