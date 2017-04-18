Bon Jovi Gets Up Close Look At Historical Gravestone He Helped Save

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi got an up close look at a piece of American History he helped save.
The Historic Christ church and Burial Ground in Old City posted this picture on Facebook of Bon Jovi and his wife checking out repairs on Ben Franklin’s gravestone.
GoFundMe To Restore Ben Franklin’s Gravestone Reaches Goal In 1 Day Thanks To Celeb Donation
The Bon Jovis donated half of the $10,000 needed to fix the founding father’s resting place.
Workers at the church say they successfully lifted the marker off the grave and they are now working to restore it.