Author: There’s Never Been A Better Time For A Woman To Start A Business

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Author of the new book, Business Boutique: A Women’s Guide For Making Money Doing What She Loves, Christy Wright spoke with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about helping women overcome obstacles to going into business for themselves, saying the time to jump in is right now.

“There’s never been a better time to start any kind of business. So you can go into recruiting, you can go into multi-level marketing or you can just start with what you have. Maybe you have a degree in graphic design and you could be a freelance graphic designer. Maybe you have a sewing machine and you love to sew, so you could make handbags or hairbows. There’s never been a better time to turn something you’re already doing, something you already love, into income for your family.”

Wright stated that entrepreneurs, even those looking for flexibility with time, can be successfull going out on their own.

“Women have been starting businesses at a faster rate than man for the last 20 years. Here’s what’s interesting too, is 90 percent of women owned businesses don’t have any team members…Many businesses owned by women don’t have team members, not because they can’t have them, but because they don’t want them. Many of them want to run businesses from their home. They want flexibility to see their family more. They want to earn extra income, whether this is a side business or a home based business, or maybe, they just want to pursue a creative outlet.”

She also added that starting your own company does not require an official launch or unveiling, rather that it often occurs piece by piece over time.

“If you make a cake and then you just charge someone for it. Boom. You’re a business. That’s it. You help people. They pay you. That’s what business is and so it doesn’t have to feel like this terrifying leap. It really can be, gradually, one baby step after another. You helping someone and they pay you and you get your website gradually set up and you gradually get more formal about your policies, which is what I help people do in the book. As you do that, you can certainly become a business over time, ‘officially,’ but really, the moment you help someone and they pay you, that’s a business.”

