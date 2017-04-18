Adidas Facing Backlash After Email: ‘Congrats, You Survived Boston Marathon!’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An email from Adidas following yesterday’s Boston Marathon has set social media ablaze.
A number of Twitter users posted an email they received from Adidas Tuesday morning. The headline reads: “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”
Three people died and and hundreds were hurt after two bombs exploded in the crowded streets near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013.
Hey @adidas, I don’t think this is the best subject line for an email…… pic.twitter.com/aByzQDS1Bf
Adidas coming in hot pic.twitter.com/NqqQQc9fXf
Mayyyyyyyybe you use better wording next year. @adidas pic.twitter.com/0H5J7tYJ11
Apology from Adidas coming in 3..2..1.. pic.twitter.com/4U5As0BdKV
So far, Adidas has not responded to the backlash.