Adidas Facing Backlash After Email: ‘Congrats, You Survived Boston Marathon!’

April 18, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Adidas, Boston Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An email from Adidas following yesterday’s Boston Marathon has set social media ablaze.

A number of Twitter users posted an email they received from Adidas Tuesday morning. The headline reads: “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

Three people died and and hundreds were hurt after two bombs exploded in the crowded streets near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013.

 

So far, Adidas has not responded to the backlash.

