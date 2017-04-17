Tax-Related Identity Theft: What To Do If You’ve Been Hacked

April 17, 2017 8:30 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: identity theft, KYW Newsradio, Lynne Adkins, Tax Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is the deadline to file your taxes. Taxpayers were given three extra days because April 15 fell on a Saturday and Monday was a holiday in the nation’s capital. Unfortunately, thousands will try to file only to find they’ve been hacked.

If your tax return is rejected because someone has already received a refund under your social security number, act quickly. Nick Crocetti, Managing Director at CBIZ in Plymouth Meeting, says the IRS will contact you in writing if there’s a problem.

“Respond to that letter immediately, report the identity theft to the Internal Revenue Service in a formal matter,” Crocetti said. “There’s a form called 14039 that will start and keep the process going with Internal Revenue Service so they can investigate and authenticate your personal return.”

Contact one of the reporting services, file a police report and call your CPA or tax attorney. You’ll need help to clear this up as it could take several months.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia