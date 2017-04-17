Man Convicted In Deadly Montgomery County Church Shooting To Be Sentenced

April 17, 2017 8:35 PM By Jim Melwert
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Lansdale man convicted of shooting and killing a 27-year-old man inside a Montgomeryville church nearly one year ago will learn his fate on Tuesday.

Forty-six-year-old Mark Storms faces up to 22 years in prison as he was convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

The shooting happened inside the Keystone Fellowship Church on April 24, 2016.

According to testimony, the victim, Robert Braxton, was acting out. Storms, who had no official function with the church, approached Braxton, flashed an official looking badge that said “Concealed Weapons Permit” and asked Braxton to step outside. Braxton punched Storms in the face, and that’s when witnesses said Storms pulled his gun and shot three times.

Storms claimed self-defense, but Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele called it a case of bringing a gun to a fist-fight.

