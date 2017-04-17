Dog Rescued After Trapped In Well For Hours

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog found herself in a tight spot after falling down a well in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.
The dog’s owner says Leela got under a metal grate on Tabor Road Saturday, through a hole dug up by a groundhog.
The fire department and animal control worked for hours to rescue the 6-year-old pit bull mix.
Once freed, Leela was taken to a vet to get checked out and eventually given the all clear.
