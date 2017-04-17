After United Fiasco, Delta Will Pay Passengers Up To $10K To Give Up Seats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delta Airlines is giving fliers a $10,000 reason to give up their seats.
The airline just announced that it’s increasing compensation for customers who are bumped off overbooked flights.
Now you can get as much as just under $10,000 for giving up your seat.
Previously the largest amount Delta offered was $1,350.
Travel expert Chris McGinnis says, “I think it’s great that the airlines are responding to what happened and they are actually making a change.” He adds, “I don’t think there will be very many people out there who get $10,000 in vouchers because the bidding, people will accept much lower than that.”
Last week, severe weather in Atlanta forced Delta to cancel more than 3,500 flights over five days