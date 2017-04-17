Police: Chris Brown Allegedly Punched Club Photographer In Tampa

PHILADELPHIA (CNN)–According to Tampa Police Department, singer Chris Brown allegedly “sucker punched” a photographer at AJA Channelside.
The alleged incident happened at 1:00 a.m. Monday during an after party event at the club Brown was paid to be at.
Bennie L. Vines, 38, is a photographer for AJA Channelside, and says that as he was taking photos, Brown sucker punched him.
Brown was gone from the scene by the time officers were contacted and arrived. Vines now wants to prosecute for a minor laceration to his lip.
Medical attention was refused and the investigation continues.
