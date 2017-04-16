Onlookers Enjoy Weather At Philadelphia’s Annual Easter Promenade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s 86th annual Easter Promenade stepped off Sunday afternoon from South and Passyunk.

Only in Philadelphia would Mister Halloween be leading the Easter parade. And as usual, professional jeweler and amateur customer Henri David did not disappoint, in peacock patterned leggings, a vest of glittery Easter eggs, topped with a beribboned egg-trimmed balloon bonnet.

By his side, Mayor Kenney, was South Street casual in a short-sleeved shirt and gray cargo shorts.

Patty Cofor was a vision in paisley, but it was her black broad-brimmed hat, trimmed in blue, pink and white, that made the outfit.

“I eat them every Easter, so I decided to do a Peep hat,” she said. “My bunnies in the back, and my chicks in the front.”

But the day’s main topic was the unseasonably warm weather, on a date with a normal average high of 67.

Dominic, who lives around the corner said, “Good thing that global warming’s a hippie myth, right?”

He was also enjoying the freakish heat with a clear conscience.

“No guilt whatsoever. I’m down with the Northwest Passage opening up,” he said.