Mother Of Missing Uber Driver Makes Public Plea

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mother of a missing Uber driver from Montgomery County is making a plea to the public in hopes of bringing home her daughter.

Nursing student Krysten Laib was last seen Tuesday morning, a little before 5am — she was working as a part-time driver for Uber.

Abington Township police say the 45-year-old dropped off a passenger near Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia, and then texted her mother, Kathleen Kelly.

“I texted and said, where are you? And she texted a half hour later and said, ‘I am Uber-ing.’ And I said, where are you? And she said ‘in Philly,'” Kelly recalled.

Her mom told her she would see her later.

“She texted back, ‘ya, OK,’ said Kelly.

And that was the last time she’s heard from her daughter. Laid hasn’t called her family or answered her cell phone.

“This is very much out of character for her, she knows I would be worrying,” Kelly said.

Laib is blonde with blue eyes, about 5’4″ and 135 pounds.

She drives a 2003 Subaru Legacy, Olive Green in color, with Pennsylvania plate HJA-8582.

“I want her home. I want them to find her breathing and fine,” said Kelly, “and I hope that somebody out there has seen her, and will make sure that they call the Abington police, so the Abington police can go get her.”