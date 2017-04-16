Bucks County Woman Starts Online Consignment Shop For Kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bucks County woman has created a lucrative consignment business selling gently used designer clothes online.

Lisa Batra says she started mykidsthreads.com after becoming a mom.

“Once I started having children myself, I just realized how difficult it would be to outfit them in nice, quality clothing without breaking the bank,” she said.

Sometimes kids clothes barely get a season’s worth of wear.

“Kids go through seven sizes of clothing in the first two years of life, and many more in the years to come,” said Batra.

She says running an upscale online consignment store is very different from doing it at a brick-and-mortar location.

“A potential consigner would visit mykidsthreads.com, and they would request a free mailer bag. It has a free pre-paid shipping label. We send out the mailer kit the next day and, when they receive it, they fill up the bag, drop it off with UPS, and when it arrives at the my kids’ threads headquarters, we handle the rest,” Batra explained.

Batra says because they are online, consigners from all over the country can send in clothes.

“My team handles the inspection of the mailer bag. We go through all the items under very bright studio lights, photograph it, prep it for sale online and then the consigner gets paid when their items sell,” she said.

Items are held for one year and consigners are only paid after their items are sold.

“We have about an 80-90% sell-through on our bags that we receive in, because we are very specific about the items that we accept. They have to be in like-new condition or brand new with tags,” said Batra.