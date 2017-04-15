Probe Of Stack Raises Questions About His Political Future

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Questions swirl about Lt. Governor Mike Stack now that he’s under investigation for possible mistreatment of his security detail and staff at his official state residence. Chief among those questions: what does it mean for his political future?

In Pennsylvania, lieutenant governor nominees are selected by primary voters, but ordinarily, Democratic Governor Tom Wolf and Northeast Philadelphia Democrat Mike Stack might be expected to seek re-election as a team. Perhaps more remarkable than Stack being investigated by the Office of Inspector General for possible abusive treatment of staff is that the probe was initiated by Wolf.

The situation immediately raises questions about Stack’s future. At a press conference in his Capitol office, Stack deflected questions about whether he is vulnerable to a challenger, saying all he can do is do his job.

“I venture to say that there’s no one who’s worked harder as a lieutenant governor of this state than me,” Stack said.

As for his treatment of staff, Stack apologized for offending anybody, but also said he did not believe his behavior was abusive.