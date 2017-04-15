GM Donates High-End Caddy To Collegiate Car Repair Training Program

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Auto repair students at Camden County College are getting the chance to work on some high-end vehicles, thanks to continuing donations from a major car maker.

The school took possession of a brand new Cadillac CT6, the latest of 18 GM cars donated as part of the Automotive Service Educational Program. Sticker price on the vehicle? About $70,000.

College President Don Borden says they’ve had this collaboration in place for more than 30 years.

“Our automotive program here has completely transformed over the years from a garage where employees could have their cars repaired to a full-fledged, state of the art service center where students work with the latest technology before it’s even available to most consumers,” Borden told KYW Newsradio.

Ten to 15 students on average graduate every year, and they’re immediately employed by GM dealers in the region.

“The CT6 represents GM’s most technologically advanced, top of the line vehicle and is a perfect train opportunity for students who will be our technicians of the future,” said Mike Schwab, General Manager of the Holman Automotive Group.

The training comes at a cost of less than half that of similar two-year programs, at least for Camden County residents. And some even earn a salary while they’re training.