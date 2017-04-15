Eagles Safety Teamed Up With Local Senator For Big Brothers Big Sisters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagles standout on defense teamed up with a local state senator to recruit 100 volunteers to join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey.
Joined by Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop, Safety Rodney McLeod helped push the recruiting effort at the Darby Township Fire Station in Sharon Hill.
McLeod says its something that even the busiest of people can find the time for, and it can make a huge difference in a child’s life.
“Basically you have four hours of your time in a month,” McLeod said. “I don’t that’s a lot, too much to ask of anybody.”
Senator Anthony Williams says being a big brother is a lot easier than most people think.
“Really it’s just about the human interaction. And for those who are worried about ‘I don’t have the gift of gab’ – who cares, it doesn’t matter,” said Williams. “What you have to have is the gift of a heart.”
Williams says activities can be as simple as going to the movies, or hanging out at the park. What matters most is just being someone that the child can depend on.