The Dom Giordano Show: Representative Ken Buck, PA Rep. John Taylor, and David Limbaugh.

April 14, 2017 12:04 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-America drops the “Mother of All Bombs” in Afghanistan.

9:20-Detroit area female doctor charged with female mutilation.

9:35-Mayor Kenney doesn’t boo athletes. 

10:00-Representative Ken Buck joined discussing his newest book “Drain the Swamp.”

10:20-PA Representative John Taylor joined discussing the gas tax fund also funding the State Police.

10:35-Neal Zoren with What’s On TV.

10:45-Creator of the Thin Mint passes away.

11:00-Are some Trump supporters backing off after the last 2 weeks? 

11:35-Game of the week.

11:45-David Limbaugh joined discussing his newest book, “The True Jesus.”

