Some Interesting Findings In Ongoing Philly Circuit Audit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city government has thousands of data circuits, so many that the Office of Information Technology is six months into an audit and still counting.

However, the Office has already made some surprising discoveries.

Chief Information Officer Charlie Brennan undertook the audit because, he says, circuits are expensive, and it’s paid off.

He says his office has already pulled the plug on dozens of circuits to nowhere.

“When we find circuits that are either underused or not used anymore, we cancel the circuits. So I think it’s the first comprehensive audit that’s probably been done in many years in the city,” Brennan said.

He says there were some surprises along the way.

“We found circuits going to the Vet, and of course the Vet isn’t there any more, so we cancelled those circuits so they’re gone,” he said.

Veterans Stadium was imploded 13 years ago. Better late than never.