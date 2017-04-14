Runners Represent Temple, And A Good Cause

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Broad Street Run is a few weeks away, and one team of about 250 runners from Temple University is gearing up with a t-shirt sale to benefit a local non-profit.

They are also looking for other alums who want to join them.

Michael McCloskey, a risk management and insurance professor in the Temple Fox School of Business, has done the Broad Street run for years.

He’s teamed up with the Temple campus police, students, alumni, and a student business fraternity to create a t-shirt. But McCloskey wants more runners.

“We view this as the Temple team, and if you want to run and support Temple University, we would love to have you on our team. Anyone affiliated with Temple: alum, student, worker. We want everybody on our team,” said McCloskey.

The t-shirt, which reads “Temple Runs Broad Street”, costs $30. $20 if you are a student.

All proceeds will go to ARTZ Philadelphia, a non profit providing support to those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. To join the team, email McCloskey at TempleBroadStreetRun@gmail.com.