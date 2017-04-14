Report: SVP Of Officiating Dean Blandino Leaving NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating Dean Blandino is leaving the NFL for a network job, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Big news: Sr VP of Officiating Dean Blandino has informed the @NFL he's leaving to take a job at a network, sources tell @AKinkhabwala & me. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2017

Here is the memo that went to all 32 NFL teams this morning: pic.twitter.com/q03OxMg3xz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2017

Blandino is expected to take a TV job.

NFL's VP of officiating Dean Blandino is expected to pull a Romo and go into TV a la @MikePereira, per sources. More money, less stress. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2017

This comes just as the NFL has centralized the replay system, giving Blandino and his staff final say on video reviews instead of the game’s referee.

Just as @NFL centralizes replay process in NY, Sr VP of Officiating Dean Blandino is resigning. For a TV job. (@RapSheet and I confirmed.) — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 14, 2017

Blandino is apparently a Dallas Cowboys fan.

“Ding dong the witch is dead,” Angelo Cataldi said on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show when hearing the news.

Other national NFL writes reacted on Twitter:

Incredible. The NFL needs Blandino. The rest of this story’s going to be very interesting. https://t.co/SkRFQdXqYp — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) April 14, 2017

Thought Blandino would be in the job for 15 yrs. He was excellent at it. Encyclopedic about rules. Flatliner about immense controversies. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) April 14, 2017

Whoever has that job is going to be criticized, but @DeanBlandino did the job very very well. It won't be easy for the NFL to replace him. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 14, 2017