Report: SVP Of Officiating Dean Blandino Leaving NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating Dean Blandino is leaving the NFL for a network job, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
Blandino is expected to take a TV job.
This comes just as the NFL has centralized the replay system, giving Blandino and his staff final say on video reviews instead of the game’s referee.
Blandino is apparently a Dallas Cowboys fan.
“Ding dong the witch is dead,” Angelo Cataldi said on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show when hearing the news.
