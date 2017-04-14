Report: SVP Of Officiating Dean Blandino Leaving NFL

April 14, 2017 8:52 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating Dean Blandino is leaving the NFL for a network job, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Blandino is expected to take a TV job.

This comes just as the NFL has centralized the replay system, giving Blandino and his staff final say on video reviews instead of the game’s referee.

Blandino is apparently a Dallas Cowboys fan.

“Ding dong the witch is dead,” Angelo Cataldi said on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show when hearing the news.

Other national NFL writes reacted on Twitter:

 

