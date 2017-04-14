Franklin Institute To Serve As ‘Selection Square’ During NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the focal point of the NFL Draft in Philadelphia will be the Art Museum steps, a secondary center of attention will be at one of the city’s most recognizable locations.

The NFL Draft’s “Selection Square” will be at the Franklin Institute. The 32 teams will submit their selections from desks set up at the Ben Franklin National Memorial at the Franklin Institute during the Draft April 27 – 29.

Institute president and CEO Larry Dubinski says the NFL selected the location for its imagery.

“It’s one of the most iconic Philadelphia images. It speaks Philadelphia. And I think for this worldwide audience to look down and see Benjamin Franklin here in Philadelphia is going to be great.”

Selection Square will of course be shown on TV, but there will be little -if any- public access.

The Franklin Institute says it has a small viewing gallery to see Selection Square, but the museum will be closed while the Draft is going on at night.

There might be some overlap starting with the fourth round on Saturday, but Dubinski says it’s unclear how much the public will be able to actually watch the team submissions.