News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 14

6:00 Tomi Lahren discussed her lawsuit against The Blaze and Glenn Beck on Nightline.
6:05 The US dropped the ‘mother of all bombs‘ against a tunnel complex in Afghanistan.
6:20 Chris speaks with retired Lieutenant General Rick Lynch about the US dropping the largest bomb ever in Afghanistan.
6:24 David French: Trump’s MOAB drop triggered a tweet you need to read.
6:35 What’s Trending: Fate of the Furious, The Rock and Vin Diesel, Peep eating contest, Ellen
6:49 Protesters demonstrated in front of Senator Pat Toomey’s house.
7:00 Chris talks to economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Donald Trump’s economic negotiations with the Chinese and the impact of currency manipulation on exports.
7:40 The Museum of the American Revolution will open next week.
8:00 Chris speaks to Deputy Assistant to the President, Sebastian Gorka, about the dropping of the largest bomb ever and Donald Trump’s foreign policy strategy.
8:20 Chris talks with John Dickerson, the Moderator of Face The Nation, about their special Easter edition of the program.
8:35 What’s Trending: National Dolphin Day, United Airlines, Horse vs. alligator