News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 14

April 14, 2017 8:49 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Afghanistan, Chris Butler, Chris Stigall, David French, Donald Trump, Ellen, Face The Nation, Fate of the Furious, Finance Friday, Glenn Beck, horse vs alligator, John Dickeron, Museum of the American Revolution, National Dolphin Day, Nightline, Pat Toomey, Peeps, Rick Lynch, Sebastian Gorka, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, The Blaze, The Rock, Tomi Lahren, United Airlines, Vin Diesel, What's Trending

6:00 Tomi Lahren discussed her lawsuit against The Blaze and Glenn Beck on Nightline.

6:05 The US dropped the ‘mother of all bombs‘ against a tunnel complex in Afghanistan.

6:20 Chris speaks with retired Lieutenant General Rick Lynch about the US dropping the largest bomb ever in Afghanistan.

6:24 David French: Trump’s MOAB drop triggered a tweet you need to read.

6:35 What’s Trending: Fate of the Furious, The Rock and Vin Diesel, Peep eating contest, Ellen

6:49 Protesters demonstrated in front of Senator Pat Toomey’s house.

7:00 Chris talks to economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Donald Trump’s economic negotiations with the Chinese and the impact of currency manipulation on exports.

7:40 The Museum of the American Revolution will open next week.

8:00 Chris speaks to Deputy Assistant to the President, Sebastian Gorka, about the dropping of the largest bomb ever and Donald Trump’s foreign policy strategy.

8:20 Chris talks with John Dickerson, the Moderator of Face The Nation, about their special Easter edition of the program.

8:35 What’s Trending: National Dolphin Day, United Airlines, Horse vs. alligator

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia