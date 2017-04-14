Retired Lt. General: Trump Keeping Promise To Keep Us Safe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Retired Lieutenant General Rick Lynch spoke with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about the military dropping the largest bomb ever on a cave and tunnel structure used by ISIS operatives in Afghanistan, stating this shows that Donald Trump is taking the fight to terrorists.

“I’m so very excited for the Trump administration and the path that they’re taking. I think, what he’s doing, is he’s listening to his military advisers and giving them the latitude to do what they know needs to be done. The bunker complex there in Afghanistan’s been there for a while. I believe that President Trump turned to Secretary Mattis and said, hey, what do you need to do? Mattis said, here’s what needs to be done and they did it.”

Lynch also defended Trump against supporters turned critics who want to withdraw our military presence around the globe, saying this type of action is exactly what he pledged to do on the campaign trail.

“What President Trump promised was he would enhance national security. For the eight years under the Obama administration, candidly, our military was weakened, not just in force structure, but in training and maintenance and equipment. What President Trump promised America and has now delivered on that promise is a secure America. He’s allowed the US military to take the fight to the enemy in places like Afghanistan. He’s not tolerating folks like Assad using chemical weapons on his own people. As a result of that, we, as a nation, are more secure.”

