Horse On The Loose Captured In Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A horse was temporarily on the loose in Philadelphia this morning.
Horse on the road on Girard Ave at Richmond St in Fishtown. The road is blocked @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5WQysf7PZG
— Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) April 14, 2017
Police caught up with the horse around 7:15 a.m. in Fishtown.
The horse was temporarily blocking Girard Avenue at Richmond Street before authorities caught up with him.
Police believe he got loose from Fairmount Park stables.
They first spotted him while doing traffic control at the NFL prep at Eakins Oval.
Offices fed him carrots to get him to calm down and get him to go back where he belongs.
