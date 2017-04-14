Annual Black History And Culture Showcase Held At PA Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Easter weekend, which means it’s time for the Black History and Culture Showcase at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“We’ve been designed as a signature event by the National Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture,” says Everett Staten, who founded the Black History and Culture Showcase in 2004.

“I started it to commemorate the important role that African Americans have played in American history and to celebrate our contributions to the world,” he says.

The event has grown from attracting 2000 attendees to 12,000 last year. To accommodate the interest, Staten says they’ve increased exhibit offerings.

This year there will be exhibitions on Black inventors, sports, slavery, a new 20 panel exhibit on the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, as well as documentary films.

“Every time folks come here and walk through the Black inventors museum, sometimes they have tears come down their eyes because they did not know how many things we invented,” says Staten.

In addition, there will be opportunities to speak with living historical legends like the Tuskegee Airmen and Negro League players.

“These legends really appreciated being able to share their story with folks,” says Staten.

The Black History and Culture Showcase will run from 11am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.