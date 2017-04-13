Wawa Celebrates Its Birthday By Handing Out Free Coffee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Wawa has many loyal customers in the Delaware Valley and beyond.

Today, the company is celebrating its 53rd birthday by giving everyone free coffee. Plans to expand in Philadelphia were also revealed.

Wawa Celebrates 53 Years With FREE Coffee of Any Size

CEO Chris Gheysens poured the ceremonial first cup of joe, one of two million the popular chain will hand out today.

“A little opportunity to give back and say thanks.”

He also announced the opening of two new stores in Philadelphia — at 13th and Chestnut and 22nd and South.

“They will start construction soon and be open early 2018. And then in the next few weeks, we’ll be announcing some more locations which I think will be even more high profile.”

A large crowd turned out to the store at 19th and Market to pick up some free coffee. Even Mayor Jim Kenney had to wait in line. He’s a Wawa regular.

“The stores are the cleanest stores I’ve ever seen in any kind of retail outlet like that. They have great coffee and great hoagies.”

And Wawa has signed on to remain as title sponsor of the Welcome America July 4th festivities in Philly for at least another two years.