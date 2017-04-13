NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Teen Struck In Head With Hand Weight During Altercation At NJ High School

April 13, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: assault, Deptford, Fight

DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) – Deptford Police say a teen suffered head and facial injuries after he was struck by another male with a small hand weight.

Authorities say the altercation happened on April 11 at Deptford High School.

Upon arrival, officers found the student bleeding from his head.

Authorities say a juvenile male hit the victim with a hand weight following a verbal dispute. Other students separated the two before police arrived.

The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon with an unlawful purpose.

He was then transported to Camden County Youth Detention Center.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Medical Center and was treated and released.

“We are working with school officials at this time but this appears to be an isolated incident,” according to Chief Hanstein.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective David Wentz at 856-845-6300, ext. 1208.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia