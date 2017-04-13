Police: Teen Struck In Head With Hand Weight During Altercation At NJ High School

DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) – Deptford Police say a teen suffered head and facial injuries after he was struck by another male with a small hand weight.

Authorities say the altercation happened on April 11 at Deptford High School.

Upon arrival, officers found the student bleeding from his head.

Authorities say a juvenile male hit the victim with a hand weight following a verbal dispute. Other students separated the two before police arrived.

The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon with an unlawful purpose.

He was then transported to Camden County Youth Detention Center.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Medical Center and was treated and released.

“We are working with school officials at this time but this appears to be an isolated incident,” according to Chief Hanstein.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective David Wentz at 856-845-6300, ext. 1208.