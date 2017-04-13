Steelers Chairman, Former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney Dies At 84

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Pittsburgh Steelers chairman and former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney has died at the age of 84, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Rooney was born in 1932.

He took over operation of the team in the 1960s from his father, Art, who founded the franchise. From there, Dan Rooney oversaw NFL championships for a team that had never even played in an NFL title game.

He was a powerful force within the league. He helped develop the Rooney Rule under which NFL teams are required to interview minority candidates for coaching and front-office positions. He was a key figure in labor negotiations and league expansion.

He won six Super Bowls with the Steelers.

In 2009, President Obama appointed Rooney as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland until he resigned in 2012.

Dan and his wife, Patricia had 9 children.

R.I.P. To Mr. Rooney. Thank you for all the knowledge you gave and support. You will always be… https://t.co/DO0BemTR1y — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) April 13, 2017

Thank u Mr. Rooney! Your legacy will go on. Ive been blessed 2 have the opportunity 2 know & speak w/ u. Steelers would not b the same w/o u pic.twitter.com/1cppfRINhg — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 13, 2017

