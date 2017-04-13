New Mural In South Philadelphia Honors Most Iconic Players In Sixers History

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers and Mural Arts unveiled the city’s latest work Thursday morning in South Philadelphia that pays homage to some of the greatest players to ever don a Sixers uniform.
The mural at the corner of South Broad and Federal Streets features legendary players spanning multiple generations. For the older fans, historic players like Dr. J, Hal Greer and “The Gentleman of the NBA” Bobby Jones.
“The mural is beautiful. Well done, very creative.”
Also appearing are some players younger and middle-aged fans would be more familiar with like Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley.
Sixers GM Scott O’Neil says maybe one day we’ll see a mural featuring some players on the current roster.
“I tell ya, there’s a couple foundational pieces when you talk about Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Ben Simmons. You might be seeing them on a board some time soon.”
The work is the 4,001st project done by city’s Mural Arts Program.