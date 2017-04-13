News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 13

April 13, 2017 8:48 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Ben Carson, Charlie Murphy, China, Chris Stigall, Donald Trump, Friends, Josh Brolin, Jude Law, Maria Bartiromo, Megyn Kelly, North Korea, Pat Toomey, Paul Manafort, Russia, Skip Marley, Syria, Taiwan, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, United Airlines, What's Trending

Chris discussed the apology issued by United Airlines, Donald Trump’s handling of foreign policy, and Taiwan banning dog meat. He talked with Senator Pat Toomey about reports of Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

6:00 Comedian Charlie Murphy died yesterday at age 57 after a battle with leukemia.

6:05 United Airlines apologized for forcibly removing a passenger from a flight over the weekend.

6:18 Donald Trump talked with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business about the missile strike against an air base in Syria.

6:22 Tensions are rising between Russia and the Trump administration.

6:24 China rejected a North Korean shipment of coal.

6:29 Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as registered as a foreign agent.

6:35 What’s Trending: Megyn Kelly, Charlie Murphy, Jude Law, Josh Brolin, Friends the musical

6:50 An Ohio woman is charged with the rape of a taxi driver.

6:54 Taiwan has banned eating dog and cat meat.

7:00 HUD Secretary Ben Carson got stuck in an elevator in Miami.

7:20 Chris talks with Pennsylvania Pat Toomey about reports of Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

8:35 What’s Trending: United flight, Skip Marley

