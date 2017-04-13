Delaware Judge’s Ruling Expected Today In Death Of Teen Girl

April 13, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: Amy Joyner-Francis, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware judge is expected to decide the fate of three teenage girls charged in the death of a classmate.

The 17 year olds are being tried as juveniles in the death of 16-year-old Amy Joyner-Francis.

Closing Arguments Heard In Del. Deadly School Bathroom Fight Trial

She died in April 2016 after a fight in a bathroom that was recorded on camera at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.

Defense attorneys claim Joyner-Francis had a rare heart condition that caused her death after the fight.

