Delaware Judge’s Ruling Expected Today In Death Of Teen Girl

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware judge is expected to decide the fate of three teenage girls charged in the death of a classmate.
The 17 year olds are being tried as juveniles in the death of 16-year-old Amy Joyner-Francis.
Closing Arguments Heard In Del. Deadly School Bathroom Fight Trial
She died in April 2016 after a fight in a bathroom that was recorded on camera at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.
Defense attorneys claim Joyner-Francis had a rare heart condition that caused her death after the fight.