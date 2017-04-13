Vehicle Crashes Into Building In East Oak Lane

April 13, 2017 7:29 AM By Trang Do
Filed Under: East Oak Lane, Trang Do

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a two-car accident that sent one of the cars crashing into a building early Thursday morning.

One person was hurt.

It happened on W. Cheltenham Avenue near N. Broad Street in East Oak Lane.

Eyewitness News is told the building is a part of a residential medical facility.

The accident happened when two cars collided as they drove eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue.

The cars then hit a guardrail and careened into the front yard of the facility. One of the vehicles then hit the building, causing extensive damage.

Paramedics transported one person to Einstein Hospital with unknown injuries. It’s unclear at this point whether the injured person was in the building or inside one of the cars.

More from Trang Do
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia