Allentown Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student

April 13, 2017 10:36 PM
Filed Under: Allentown, education, Sexual Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A high school teacher in Allentown is suspended after he’s accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Christopher Johnson, 34, turned himself in to police on Thursday.

The investigation began when parents of the victim looked at their daughter’s cell phone and noticed there were inappropriate communications between their daughter and Johnson.

Officers say Johnson had a sexual relationship with a student after he started tutoring her earlier this year. Police haven’t said how old the girl is.

Johnson has been suspended from his job at Parkland High School.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia