Wendy’s Promises Teen Free Nuggets For 1 Year– If He Gets 18M Retweets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Nevada teen is trying to break a record on Twitter, all in the name of fast food.
Sixteen-year-old Carter Wilkerson is obsessed with Wendy’s chicken nuggets.
He loves the nuggets so much that he tweeted at Wendy’s asking how many retweets he would need to get free chicken nuggets for a year.
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3
— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
Their answer? 18 million.
Wilkerson accepted the challenge, but he has a long way to go.
“They said I wouldn’t even get to a million, but now I’m at 2.5, so who knows? Maybe it will explode again. One of the Victoria’s Secret angels retweeted it and told me she’d take me in New York and get me a frosty,” Wilkerson says.
A selfie from the 2014 Oscars currently holds the record for most retweets with 3.3 million.
Wilkerson is also selling t-shirts related to the challenge to benefit breast cancer charities.