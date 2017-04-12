Obesity Linked To Greater Odds Of Developing Cancer

April 12, 2017 8:55 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The more weight you carry on your body, the greater the odds of developing cancer.

This is true for a wide variety of cancers.

Considering the fact that we are facing an obesity epidemic, this information may be quite distressing.

Obesity increases the risk of developing diabetes as well as various forms of heart disease.

The cancer information is based on a look at over 250,000 cancer cases and 20 different types of cancer.

We also know that different forms of cancer were worse in men than in women.

For instance, weight gain increased the risk of colon cancer more in men than in women.

