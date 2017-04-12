NCC Teams Up With Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation For Spring Family Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In 2000, a little girl named Alex Scott started a movement, holding lemonade stands to raise money to find a cure for childhood cancer.
And though she lost her battle — her legacy lives on in the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
A special event is happening this Saturday in Philadelphia. The National Constitution Center is teaming up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for the Spring Family Festival.
The event will be held at the National Constitution Center in Old City on Saturday, April 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Festivities include live music, food trucks, entertainment, colonial-era games, family friendly activities and of course, lemonade.
During the event, event hosts and Childhood Cancer Hero families will be honored.
