Chester County Woman Pleads Guilty In Beating Death Of 3-Year-Old Son

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The mother of child who was brutally beaten in Chester County has pleaded guilty in connection with his death.

Thirty-three-year old Jillian Tait was the biological mother of Scotty McMillan, the 3-year-old boy who died after he was taped to a chair and beaten, then hung upside down and hit with a frying pan, whips, and fists.

Tait has pleaded guilty to Third Degree Murder, conspiracy to commit First Degree murder, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other charges.

She will also testify at the murder trial of the boy’s father, Gary Fellenbaum.

Tait faces a maximum of 64-128 years in prison when she is sentenced following Fellenbaum’s trial. But, with the plea, the death penalty is taken off the table.

Another woman connected to the beaten, Amber Fellenbaum, Gary Fellenbaum’s wife, pleaded guilty to two counts each of Endangering the Welfare of Children and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Fellenbaum’s trial is scheduled to start in September. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.